Once cars are banished from the Great Highway in 2025 and a two-mile stretch of the highway becomes a public park, here are a few art installations that Rec and Parks is proposing for the new open space.

After nearly four years of divisive gnashing of teeth in the Sunset District and beyond, the car-free Great Highway measure was approved by SF voters in November's elections. And whether Sunset residents like it or not, the transformation of a 2.5-mile stretch of the Great Highway will happen quickly. SF Rec and Parks spokesperson Daniel Montes told the Examiner last month that “We expect the Great Highway to become a full-time promenade in early 2025 and include temporary art installations, murals, seating, and events.”

Now, according to the Chronicle, we have our first look at what those temporary art installations might be. Rec and Parks presented a batch of artwork proposals the the SF Arts Commission’s Visual Arts Committee on Monday and discussed eight major installations, some of which might be murals, and some of which might be sculptures like the one seen below.

“The intent of these activations is to transform the roadway to a recreational promenade, creating a fun and exciting destination with programming and activities that changes on a regular basis,” Rec and Parks said in a memo.

Another very interesting example is this sculpture called “Rock Spinner,” where two people can gather on either side and spin the giant boulder about. You know, for kids!

And here we see a mock-up of a proposed street mural. We don’t know where this is proposed to be placed. But Rec and Parks is calling for “Street murals at 8 major intersections” of the Great Highway: at Lincoln Way, Judah Street, Lawton Street, Noriega Street, Pacheco Street, Rivera Street, Taraval Street, and Vicente Street.

These works depicted are just proposals, and they would be temporary. The Chronicle reports they’re slated to maybe be "installed in February or March," and would only be around for one year.

Image: SF Rec and Parks