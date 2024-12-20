- A man was found bleeding significantly from a stab wound early Thursday at the Walnut Creek BART station. A BART rider had called in to dispatch saying they had seen a man exit the train with what appeared to be a stab wound, and he was later located in a bathroom, incoherent, and unable to provide any details about what happened. [KRON4]
- The next parade of atmospheric river storms arrives early Saturday, with light rain forecast for tomorrow, a break in the rain Saturday night and Sunday, and then a bit more rain Sunday night before the more significant storm with strong winds moves in on Christmas Eve. [Chronicle]
- The family of four killed in a murder-suicide Tuesday in Milpitas has been identified as Vinh Nguyen, 36, Betty Pham, 36, their 9-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. [ABC 7]
- Some Oakland city leaders continue to call on Barbara Lee to run for mayor, in order get the city "back on track" as she leaves Congress. [KTVU]
- The Redwood Empire Food Bank in the North Bay has put out an urgent call for donations heading into the holidays, saying it has never seen need among its clients so great before. [ABC 7]
- SFMOMA's curator of contemporary art, Eungie Joo, has been fired for reasons the museum has not disclosed, saying only that that it was for a violation of workplace conduct policies. [Chronicle]
- An Oakland man and breeder of dachshunds, Ryan Horvath, has been selected to serve as a judge at this year's prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in the hound group. [KTVU]