Some of that hootin' and hollering and banging will quiet down near Union Square as some 1,500 striking hotel workers have reached a tentative deal with Marriott — a contract deal that Marriott did on its own, without Hyatt or Hilton.

As the SF Business Times reports, picketing is stopping this evening outside Marriott's seven properties in San Francisco as union members are heading to vote to ratify the deal. Marriott broke ranks with Hyatt and Hilton, with whom it typically negotiates as a team, and reportedly spent several days of intense bargaining at the table with Unite Here Local 2 — which represents around 2,000 workers at Marriott's hotels.

Today market day 89 of the strike, which has been significantly disruptive to multiple hotel entrances and to Union Square itself coming into the holiday shopping season.

"This is a really important moment for us," says union President Lizzy Tapia, speaking to ABC 7. "What we've seen is the industry really tried to take advantage of the pandemic. Similar to other crises that have happened in the past. Like 2009 economic crisis and 2001, 9/11, where you see that there are real permanent cuts to staffing and services in the hotels and we've really tried to push back against that because we believe in this city. We want to see business come back here."

Tapia added, in a statement to the Business Times, "Three months on the picket line have proven hotel workers’ determination to protect their health care, provide for their families, and help this city recover. Marriott has stepped up and led the way. We look forward to meeting with Hilton and Hyatt in the days to come."

Marriott put out a simple statement saying, "We are pleased to have reached a new labor agreement for our valued associates in San Francisco."

Striking workers, those 2,000 of them employed by Marriott, are expected to return to work Saturday if the contract is ratified. The contract includes pay raises, protections against under-staffing, and preservation of the union's healthcare plan.

As the Business Times notes, the last hotel strike of this size came during peak convention season in October 2018, and it lasted 61 days.

The strike arrived as Hilton's largest SF property, the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and the nearby Parc 55, are headed for a foreclosure sale, after the former owner surrendered the hotels to its lender last year. This week, we learned that the owner of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco SoMa was also surrendering that property to its lender.

