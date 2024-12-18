A Tuesday afternoon car crash seriously damaged the storefront of Portola Drive’s Miraloma Club, leaving three people injured, and two of them hospitalized.

NBC Bay Area reports on a Tuesday afternoon car crash that took out the front of the Miraloma Club on Portola Drive. The post-crash wreckage is seen below, and two restaurant patrons sitting near the front window were hospitalized. A third person was reportedly injured, but declined medical care.

Shortly after 3:00 PM SFFD was called to the Miraloma Club on Portola Dr. The driver had crashed through the front glass and caused damage along with injuring 2 people who were inside. Both patients were transported to local area hospitals and a third evaluated but denied… pic.twitter.com/D50X9uPcMu — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 18, 2024

According to the SF Fire Department, the crash happened around 3 pm Tuesday. The cause of the crash is not officially announced, though the SF Police Department is investigating.

KTVU has confirmed that the third injured person was the driver of the car that hit the bar’s storefront. The Chronicle describes the vehicle involved as an “older model sedan.”

An eyewitness the Chronicle spoke with says the car was driving out of a parking spot, but managed to drive across the sidewalk and into the front of the Miraloma Club. The impact smashed the widows and a small brick wall beneath them. The car reportedly then also went into reverse to get out of the jam, and hit another parked truck.

Per the Chron, one of the injured bar patrons "appeared to be trapped under glass for close to half an hour while authorities worked to extract him.”

That paper adds that as of Tuesday night, one of the victims suffered critical injuries, the other suffered mild to moderate injuries.

Related: Car Crashes Into Parklet at Mission Bar, At Least One Person Injured [SFist]

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter