- The controversy surrounding OpenAI’s viral Studio Ghibli-style image generator took a disturbing turn on Thursday when the White House’s official X account posted a meme based on a photo of ICE agents arresting a weeping Dominican immigrant — and convicted drug dealer — in the cute, whimsical Ghibli aesthetic. The Verge muses that the image demonstrates how both OpenAI and the current administration are products of a sinister mindset that considers “basic decency as weakness and callousness as the prerogative of power.” [The Verge]
- More than 30 officers from London’s Met police force raided a peaceful gathering at a Quaker meeting house for the first time in “living memory.” Participants’ laptops and phones were seized, and six women were arrested. [Skwawkbox]
- The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help identifying the vandals responsible for spray-painting hate speech and dumping hazardous chemicals at the historic SF-88 Nike Missile site in the Marin Headlands at some point between March 15 and 19. The park service suspects that the parties involved might have sought medical treatment for chemical burns after the incident. [SF Gate]
- A sold-out pronatalist conference is happening in Austin this weekend, in which far-right influencers are paying $10,000 to find mates for “repopulating the Earth.” Conference organizer Kevin Dolan has reportedly said he believes that white people are genetically superior. [Wired]
- A bipartisan group of residents held a protest on Friday after a flag emblazoned with a swastika was seen hanging on the 101 bypass in Morgan Hill last week. [NBC Bay Area]
- Canadian-Asian supermarket, T&T, announced it aims to open its fourth US location at Geary and Masonic in the winter of 2026. [Eater SF]
