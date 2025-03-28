Local:
- Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI has acquired X in an all-stock deal, officially “intertwining” the two companies. “Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent,” said Musk. [TechCrunch]
- The measles vaccination rate of Santa Cruz kindergarteners is at 91%, which is well below the recommended threshold of 95%. Most of the Bay Area has an average of 97.8–99%, except for Alameda, which is at 96.4%. [Mercury News]
- The Sex Pistols are playing the Warfield on October 15 as part of the band's first US tour since 2003. Tickets go on sale April 4 to see the band perform Never Mind the Bollocks in its entirety, plus other material. [KQED]
- The Chronicle’s Peter Hartlaub tried out BART’s increasingly popular and arduous speedrun challenge, which takes eight hours, covers all 50 BART stations, and must be done in the shortest time possible. [Chronicle]
National:
- Believe it or not, a Fyre Fest 2 is reportedly scheduled for this summer, and people are paying upwards of $1,400 per ticket. In true fashion, the festival was suspiciously moved from its original location on Mexico's Isla Mujeres to Playa Del Carmen after Isla Mujeres officials reportedly said they aware of the festival. [ABC News]
- The Trump administration announced plans to cut all remaining USAID staff in positions that aren't required by law. Historically, the USAID has played a crucial role in coordinating disaster relief efforts, such as the 7.7 earthquake that hit Thailand and Myanmar on Thursday. [Reuters]
- A Georgia woman who had a miscarriage was arrested when she was found unconscious and bleeding outside her apartment after properly disposing of the remains in the complex’s trash dumpster. Both Jezebel and the Georgia Sun are awaiting comment from local authorities on what the official protocol is for disposing of materials produced by an innate bodily function. [Jezebel]
Video of the Day:
- Photography enthusiasts, if you’ve ever wanted to capture that rare moment when the sunrise lines up with California street, your chance is almost here, so plan accordingly: April 8-10. [@sfbucketlist]
Image: Portsmouth Square, Chinatown; Leanne Maxwell/SFist