A dozen glass panels, part of the new canopies at the entrances to Powell Station were smashed last weekend, only months after their initial installation.

No glass fell onto the escalator or sidewalk, thanks to the reinforced nature of the panes, but there is frustration felt all around.

Riders told ABC7 earlier this week that the sight of the vandalized glass made them feel "disappointing" and described it as a "shame"

"It really disappoints me. I have friends coming to the city. I bring them in, I have to make them look away," said one rider to ABC7

The frustration, as to be expected, is also felt strongly with BART officials.

"The cost estimate is still being put together by BART staff," said BART spokesperson Chris Filippi to CBS. "But we are anticipating that the overall replacement cost is going to be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Which is another reason why this sort of vandalism is very frustrating for BART and our riders."

An investigation is underway, with BART Police saying this kind of crime is fairly rare. According to their latest reports, crime on BART is reportedly down double-digits for the year-to-date, something BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin attributes to increased police visibility and the implementation of fare gates.

The construction of 19 glass canopies began in 2020, as a way to protect several newly renovated escalators at BART stations in San Francisco from the elements, and set out with an initial budget of $64 million. As of writing, 8 out of the 19 canopies planned have been finished, a. number that includes the ones most recently vandalized.

The project is expected to complete sometime in 2027, according to statements from the transit agency.

Image: from BART's official website.