A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on northbound 101 near San Francisco International Airport left the pedestrian dead and all northbound lanes shut down for several hours early Tuesday.

The collision happened around 4:43 am on northbound Highway 101 near the South Airport Boulevard exit in South San Francisco, north of the 380 interchange. As KRON4 reports, an initial report said that there was a body in the far left lane of the freeway.

A Sig alert was issued at 5:15 am and CHP began diverting all traffic off the freeway at the South San Francisco offramp, creating a significant traffic backup for anyone trying to commute into the city.

A Caltrans camera image from just after 7 am showed the traffic backup on northbound 101 as only the far right lane was in use at that time.

It would be 7:20 am Tuesday before all lanes were reopened.

#SouthSanFrancisco: A fatal crash is still being attended to on northbound #Highway101 at South Airport Boulevard. Only the far right exit lane is open to get around the crash. Traffic is stacked up from the SFO exit. #KCBSTraffic 📷CalTrans pic.twitter.com/Zve0Ypwdsi — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) December 10, 2024



There has not been any information released about the vehicle or driver involved in the crash.

The victim's identity has also not been released, and nor have the circumstances that led to them being on the freeway on foot.