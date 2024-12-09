Strident conservative activist and former San Francisco Republican Party chair Harmeet Dhillon has been nominated to run the Trump Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. Dhillon, who has in recent years become a bulldog for Trump on multiple fronts, including as the co-chairwoman of a Stop-the-Steal group called Lawyers for Trump, which challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election. [New York Times]

The Syrian community in the Bay Area is celebrating the fall of the 50-year Assad regime in their home country. A great deal of uncertainty awaits for Syria, as it is now ostensibly in the hands of an Islamist rebel group. [NBC Bay Area]

A 5.8M earthquake today near the California-Nevada border may have been triggered by last week's 7.0M quake off the coast, though scientists can't say for certain. [Chronicle]

The jury in the Nima Momeni trial finished their third day of deliberations Monday without a verdict. [KTVU]

The price to ride Muni buses and train in SF will rise from $2.50 to $2.75 when using a Clipper or MuniMobile card on January 1, but the cash fare price of $3 will remain the same. [SFMTA]

The SF Academy of Sciences is celebrating the hatching of a red-crested turaco chick in its Osher Rainforest — the first birth of this rainbow colored species native to Angola in the rainforest enclosure. [KPIX]

Dungeness crab season, in case you got your hopes up, has once again been delayed until New Year's Eve at the earliest. [KTVU]

Top image: Harmeet Dhillon, who was then Vice Chair of the CA Republican Party, speaking on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)