- Closing arguments are scheduled to begin today in the trial of Nima Momeni for the April 2023 murder of tech executive Bob Lee. Momeni has been on trial since mid-October. [NBC Bay Area]
- To avoid insolvency, Oakland city leaders are mulling a half-cent citywide sales tax for the first time, which would be put to the voters. The tax would likely land on a special election ballot in April alongside the recall-replacement election for mayor. [KQED]
- Police in Santa Rosa were asking for the public's help Sunday after a report of shots being fired Saturday night along the Newhall Bike Path, near Temple Avenue, adjacent to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. [Bay City News]
- California lawmakers today are beginning both their regular two-year legislative session and a special session called by Governor Newsom to specifically address potential problems posed by the incoming Trump administration. [Chronicle]
- It was given this name under an act of Congress almost two years ago, but today, the SF Federal Building at 7th and Mission streets will have a formal dedication ceremony as the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building. [KTVU]
- Current Senator Majority Leader and soon-to-be Minority Leader Chuck Schumer penned a letter formally urging Senator John Thune, the next majority leader, to allow a normal confirmation and FBI-vetting process to proceed for Trump's cabinet picks. [New York Times]
- A makeshift memorial in Piedmont for the three college sophomores who died in a fiery Cybertruck crash last Wednesday has grown to include over 1,500 flowers, and the sole survivor of the crash is in stable condition. [Chronicle]
Photo: Getty Images