There were two separate homicides in San Francisco on the day after Thanksgiving, including a fatal stabbing in the heart of the Mission District.

The stabbing occurred around 6:25 am Friday in the area of Mission and Sycamore streets, according to an SFPD release. The victim was found suffering from a single stab wound, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

There was no report of what may have led up to the stabbing, or whether there were any witnesses.

No arrests have been made and there have been no updates in the case since Friday.

Subsequently, at around 9:41 pm Friday, there was a fatal shooting in the Bayview District. According to another SFPD release, the shooting occurred on the unit block of Gould Street.

An adult male victim was found at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed, but he was declared deceased at the scene.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is now leading the investigation, and no arrests have yet been made.

These mark the 32nd and 33rd homicides of the year to date in San Francisco. At this time last year, there had been 47 homicides in the city, and we remain on track for a another historic-low year for homicides in SF.

Both of these are open and active investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Photo: Google Street View