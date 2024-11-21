Eight minors from across the Bay Area, one of them only 12 years old, have been arrested and charged for 23 separate Walgreens robberies in which their estimated alleged stolen loot totaled $84,000 worth.

It is stunning to think that one gang of Bay Area burglars could be behind 23 different Walgreens robberies, and made off with $84,000 worth of merchandise. It is even more stunning to learn that these eight suspects were all youngsters between the ages of 12 and 18 years old.

Organized Retail Theft Series Arrests!



8 suspects have been arrested in an organized retail theft series. The crew ranges from ages 12-18 years old and is believed to be responsible for at least 23 incidents totaling more than $84K in merchandise! ➡️ https://t.co/CGjfYS7pFS pic.twitter.com/kALd0znOWN — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 21, 2024



But SFPD clearly has a teen robbery crew on its hand here, and announced Thursday that eight young suspects had been arrested for the robbery spree that covered 23 different Walgreens heists. Only one of the suspects is 18 years old, Brandon McClain of Hayward. The rest were all 12-15 years old, and hail from San Francisco, Oakland, Oakley, and Pittsburg.

It was a September 16 robbery of the Walgreens at 24th Street and Potrero Avenue that helped SFPD unspool the case. Two of the suspects assaulted a store employee that day, giving the employee a serious head injury. Police recognized five of those suspects from an assault that had taken place earlier that day on 24th Street.

“A review of other incidents with the SFPD Burglary–Organized Retail Crime Unit led investigators to identify other incidents based on similarities in the suspect description, victim similarities, and modus operandi,” SFPD says in their announcement. “Through the diligent work of investigators and Walgreens Asset Protection members, a total of eight suspects were determined to have been involved in at least 23 organized retail crime incidents at various Walgreens locations in San Francisco, totaling over $84,000 in stolen merchandise.”

The youths, all male, are being charged with robbery, burglary, grand theft, organized retail theft, and petty theft. A couple also face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and battery causing serious bodily injury.

While arrests have been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: FOX