Tis the season, regardless of what you celebrate, to hunker down in a cozy place and warm yourself with a drink — which sometimes has the added benefit of numbing you to the increasingly cruel world outside.

With that in mind, we bring you an updated list of our five top cozy cocktail spots wherein to have a drink on a cold and rainy night in San Francisco, the likes of which we look to be having for at least a few more days.

These also double as great first-date spots in the winter, too, at least during non-busy hours.

Left Door

This one-year-old, very adult cocktail spot on the second floor above the historic Bus Stop Saloon in Cow Hollow is as cozy as they come, with velvet furniture, a fireplace, and some high-end (and pricey) bites you can order to go with your high-end cocktails. The secret is out on this place, so day-of reservations can sometimes be tough to snag, but it doesn't book up too far in advance so make sure to check — otherwise they do take walk-ins if they have room.

1905 Union Street

Photo via Yelp

The Linden Room

Tucked off an alley (Linden Street) in Hayes Valley, Nightbird's attached cocktail bar, the Linden Room, is one of the tiniest bars in the city. If there are more than 10 people inside, it's basically too full, but the stellar, culinary cocktails and cozy vibes are perfect for the rainy season. The brief house-cocktail menu changes with the seasons and you pretty much can't go wrong picking from it, but the bar staff will also gladly make you whatever you're in the mood for. Perfect as a date spot, but be warned, you'd better scout it out for seats first as it fills up quick, and there's barely anyplace to stand.

292 Linden Street

Photo courtesy of Bar April Jean

Bar April Jean

North Beach's newest cocktail spot, Bar April Jean, usually has vinyl records spinning on a turntable and has 1970s fern-bar vibes. While the front windows are nice to have swung open on warm days, on cold days the place takes on a cozy, den-like quality, and makes for a great and pleasant oasis amid the sometimes chaotic neighborhood.

1371 Grant Avenue

Photo via Last Call/Instagram

Last Call

This bar, which still has an old-timey CD jukebox instead of one of those infernal internet jukeboxes, also boasts one of the only fireplaces in the Castro. It's one of those mid-century circular ones suspended from the ceiling, it's a gas model, and it's tucked way in the back of this small, ski-lodge-esque space with a barrel-vault, wood-paneled ceiling. This always cozy spot, with bench seating on one wall, has a majority gay clientele but can also be sort of mixed some nights, and the cocktails are top-notch. An added bonus: There's often some odd or campy older movie playing on the tiny TV screens over the bar.

3988 18th Street

Photo via Yelp

White Cap

Sunset and Richmond dwellers know the importance of a cozy spot wherein to escape the wind and fog at all times of year. And White Cap, which is co-owned by longtime local bar star — and cocktail-ice guru — Carlos Yturria, certainly qualifies. The bar room glows like a golden beacon on chilly nights, and the small gas fireplace is a constant draw. Don't miss the lightly briny White Cap Martini, featuring seaweed vermouth, and do note that they're open seven nights a week.

3608 Taraval Street