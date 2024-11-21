Pamela Price has been recalled, but the Alameda County District Attorney is still facing another allegation that she dangled lenient sentencing in exchange for a financial contribution to fight the recall campaign against her.

In the final weeks of the campaign to recall Alameda County DA Pamela Price, a minor figure in the Sheng Thao FBI raid scandal claimed that Price tried to shake him down for a $25,000 contribution to her anti-recall campaign. That minor figure was Mario Juarez, an Oakland businessman who was facing felony charges for allegedly bouncing $50,000 worth of checks.

Juarez claimed Price asked for the $25,000 campaign donation and said that in exchange, she would go easy on his charges. Though Juarez has credibility issues galore, and it felt easy to dismiss the allegation.

But now we’re hearing a similar allegation from a much more credible source. The Chronicle reports on another claim that Price asked for an anti-recall donation in exchange for lighter sentencing. In this case it was not the criminal defendant being allegedly shaken down, but instead that defendant’s public defender, Alameda County assistant public defender Jennie Otis. Otis says in a new court filing that Price made the solicitation on the eve of the murder trial for her client Jamal Thomas, who was accused of a 2020 East Oakland murder.

Otis claims Price called her literally the night before the trial started in late July to ask for the contribution. Otis had previously donated to Price’s campaign in 2022, but claims in the court filing she refused this solicitation because she found Price’s office to be “extremely disorganized and chaotic.”

“Ultimately Ms. Price did not ask for money during the call,” Otis says in her filing.

But according to Otis, Price then pointed out that the client Thomas was eligible for a ten-year enhancement on his firearms charge. Funny, Price’s office is notorious for pretty much never pursuing sentencing enhancements. The enhancements were indeed added in to the potential sentencing of Otis’s client, and right as the trial was starting at that.

Either way, Jamal Thomas was found guilty of first-degree murder and will be sentenced on December 6. By that time, Pamela Price might no longer be DA, as she is forced out once Alameda County gets its election results certified. That certification could happen anytime between December 5 and December 13.

