Accused murderer Nima Momeni returned to the witness stand Monday morning answering written questions submitted by jurors about the night he stabbed Bob Lee in April 2023.

Momeni was in his third day of testimony Monday as his trial enters its sixth week, after a combative day Thursday answering questions under cross-examination by lead prosecutor Omid Talai. Momeni shot back questions at Talai and appeared visibly agitated, according to multiple sources.

"When you cut me off and ask questions, did you do that when you talked with Bob?" Talai asked at one point.

Momeni told jurors that he was only trying to defend himself the night of the killing, and that Lee pulled the knife on him after he made a "bad joke." That alleged joke, which was more of a cutting remark, was Momeni telling Lee that if it was his last night in town, he would be with his family and not "fucking around in strip clubs."

It seems like an odd thing to say at 2 am — telling a guy to go be with his ex-wife and kids — but maybe that is the "joke" part.

Momeni also contends that he was unaware that Lee was hurt when the two parted ways.

On Monday, the day began with Momeni answering written questions from the jury. As KTVU reports, those questions included a couple obvious ones, like "Why didn't you call the police after Mr. Lee attacked you and why didn't you, for example, pursue an assault case against him?"

Momeni reportedly responded, "I knew who he was. He seemed fine as he walked away. I was fine. I called the only person I knew, my sister, and told her don't let him in the house. Everything seemed fine."

Given that he had to toss away a bloody knife, it seems implausible that he would have thought everything was fine. But jurors asked about the knife as well.

"Did you grip the handle (of the knife) at any point during the altercation?" they asked.

Momeni said, also implausibly, "Not during the altercation. I just picked it up from the ground."

Police earlier presented evidence that only Momeni's DNA was found on the handle of the knife, and only Lee's DNA was found on the blade.

Jurors also asked, per KTVU, "Did you hear Bob Lee's 911 calls for help?"

Momeni says, "He was quiet when he walked away from me. He just walked away from me. There was no communication when he left."

It's not clear if Momeni will face further cross-examination today.

This is a developing story.

