A Sunday night domestic disturbance led to a knife-wielding suspect barricading themselves in a home and threatening police in San Jose’s East Virginia neighborhood, and officers shot that suspect who is now hospitalized.

The San Jose Police Department responded Sunday night to a call about “a family disturbance involving a weapon” at South First and Sutter streets in that city’s East Virginia neighborhood. The disturbance eventually led to officers shooting a knife-wielding suspect, as KTVU reports, and the suspect remains hospitalized as of Monday morning.

Units are currently on scene in the area of S First St and Sutter St investigating a family disturbance involving a weapon. During the investigation, the suspect threatened officers with a knife, prompting one officer to discharge their firearm, striking the suspect.



The… pic.twitter.com/6syujPPETP — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 18, 2024



Officers say they were called to the scene at around 7:45 pm Sunday night. “During the investigation, the suspect threatened officers with a knife, prompting one officer to discharge their firearm, striking the suspect,” the department said in a Twitter post.

That did not end things. According to the Chronicle, the suspect then barricaded themselves inside the house for an undisclosed period of time. That suspect, who has not yet been named, was eventually apprehended from inside the house and taken to the hospital. Police say the individual is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Police added in an update shortly before 2 am that “Traffic will be impacted for a significant amount of time, and that Sutter St is closed from S First St to S Almaden Ave.”

No officers were injured in the incident, which is still under investigation.

Related: More Details Emerge About Officer-Involved Shooting at Powell Street BART Station [SFist]

Image: High quality stock photo of a police siren light on the street in San Francisco.