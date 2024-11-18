San Francisco Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie named some heavy hitters to his transition team in a Monday morning announcement, and the heaviest of these hitters is none other than OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

As the victorious mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie makes his plans to lead San Francisco once sworn in on January 8, 2025, his vision for the city remains somewhat vague and unclear. Lurie does not have a particularly thick resume, and his victory comes in large part due to his sinking $8.6 million of his own money into his campaign, a sum that blew all of his opponents' campaigns out of the water.

But he won with the message of being an “outsider” and “change candidate,” the flip side of which is him having little knowledge of how the gears of local government operate.

Lurie seems to address that in his announcement of his top transition team officials Monday morning, which KRON4 reports has the very surprising choice of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as co-chair. There are also some very experienced, blue-chip SF City Hall officials named as Lurie transition co-chairs, including 15-year SF Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes-White, and the highly respected former City Controller Ben Rosenfield as a senior adviser.

I’m thrilled to introduce the co-chairs who will guide our transition and lay the foundation for change in San Francisco.

• Sam Altman: CEO of OpenAI

• Joanne Hayes-White: San Francisco Fire Chief (Ret.)

• José Quiñonez: CEO of Mission Asset Fund

“I’m excited to introduce this talented and diverse team who will help guide our transition and lay the groundwork for the change San Franciscans demand,” Lurie said in a Monday morning press release. “Every one of these incredible leaders brings a track record of shaking up the status quo to deliver results. My transition co-chairs share my commitment to building an accountable, effective government to tackle the many challenges confronting our great city.”

Okay, Sam Altman is a hot property in the business and AI world right now, but what would his qualifications be for helping SF’s city government? (Or is he just trying to steer city contracts to his company?) Maybe Lurie sees Altman as a figure who could get tech leaders to see SF in a more friendly light, as that industry has generally reduced its footprint here in recent years while AI companies have been expanding their presence in SF.

Or it could just be an old-fashioned sop to the wealthy venture capital crowd, as Altman was once the president of Y Combinator. Current Y Combinator president Garry Tan is among several local VCs who were highly critical of Lurie during the campaign, preferring Mark Farrell. So maybe this is an olive branch to get them on Lurie’s side, or maybe just hope they’ll rip Lurie less frequently on Twitter.

Though unsurprsingly, there have been immediate comparisons to Lurie consulting with Sam Altman and the whole Elon Musk-Donald Trump partnership.

As mentioned, two other co-chairs announced were ex-fire department chief Joanne Hayes-White, and the former City Controller Rosenfeld. Lurie has also tapped Governor Gavin Newsom’s one-time chief of staff Ann O’Leary as transition counsel, former Stockton mayor Michael Tubbs as a transition co-chair, and former Twitter CFO Ned Segal, who famously sued Elon Musk for unpaid severance when Musk bought Twitter and fired everybody.

And there may be some political calculus in Lurie’s choice of Nancy Tung s transition co-chair. During the campaign, Farrell hammered Lurie for having campaign staffers who worked against the 2021 Chesa Boudin recall, and that sentiment certainly picked up steam in the Farrell-verse. Tung ran against Boudin in 2019 and now works in DA Brooke Jenkins’s office, so this may be a peace offering to the anti-Chesa crowd.

Luie billed himself as a change candidate, but (with the exception of Sam Altman) these are pretty conventional local government picks. So what will they do over the next 51 days to prepare the Lurie administration? According to Lurie’s press release, “The transition team will provide counsel to the Mayor-Elect and his advisors as they build relationships with 50+ city agencies, develop relationships with key partners, assemble a leadership team, and create actionable 100-day plans with accountability metrics.”

