- A new report by Oakland's Finance Department claims that the city is headed towards bankruptcy, unless "immediate action" is taken to address its projected $93 million budget shortfall. [Oaklandside]
- The University of California college system, facing a $500 million budget deficit, is raising tuition for nonresident undergraduates by $3,402 next fall. [KQED]
- The 40th annual Great Dickens Fair, a Victorian Era-themed event, will be hosted at the Cow Palace later this month. [KRON]
- 150 grams of fentanyl and more than $6,000 have been seized from the home of a suspected Tenderloin-area drug dealer. [CBS]
- Disgraced San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres, who faces three counts of child molestation, has been denied bail. [Spotlight]
- A strong atmospheric river event is forecasted to bring large amounts of rainfall to the North Bay by Thursday. [Chronicle]
Image sourced via Wikimedia