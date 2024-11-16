- Recalled Alameda County DA Pamela Price is refusing to concede. In a fiery letter to her supporters, she pointed to the 200,000 Alameda County ballots still outstanding. [KRON]
- The Bay Area's most prominent sports radio station, KNBR, will be changing its venue from San Francisco to Levi's Stadium amid a general reorganization of its operations. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County residents experiencing a mental health crisis can now call 408-596-7290 instead of 988, a new hotline which promises to offer a non-police response to those in need. [Spotlight]
- Two Bay Area residents won a cumulative $7.8 million on Scratchers tickets this week. [NBC Bay Area]
- Gavin Newsom just bought a 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom mansion hidden away in a secluded corner of Marin. [Standard]
- Trump's election victory has triggered a massive spike in crypto investing, which has pushed the price of Bitcoin to an all-time-high. [Washington Post]
