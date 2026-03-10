Local:
- With still way too many Democrats running for California governor and splitting the vote so much they may hand the office to Republicans, state Democratic party chair Rusty Hicks wants to “shame” the low single-digit candidates out of the race. Hicks says he will spend “multiple six figures” on polling to figure out the lowest-polling candidates and then urge them to get the hell out of the race. [Sacramento Bee]
- President Trump’s rage against the SF AI company Anthropic shows no signs of cooling down after he demanded their products be banned from the US Military, as he’s now expected ban Anthropic from all Executive Branch use. Meanwhile, Anthropic just calmly sued the Trump administration saying the ban is bogus. [CBS News]
- It’s not just you, there are more teachers’ strikes than usual lately, and there are reasons for that. The teachers’ union California Teachers Association decided to make a large coordinated effort to get better benefits for its members, and it seems like this is just a one-time push. [Chronicle]
National:
- The US “showered” Iran with bombs Tuesday, and “Iranians described a hellish night of bombs seeming to come from every direction without letup.” [NYTimes]
- But Iran has their own form of counterattack potentially lined up, as they may be deploying naval mines in the widely used shipping lane Strait of Hormuz, and there was some indication some mines had already been placed. [CBS News]
- As a result, Trump’s idiot Energy Secretary Chris Wright mistakenly claimed on Twitter that US ships had successfully guided an oil tanker through those waters, and Wright’s false tweet send oil prices all over the map. [Politico]
Video:
- Whether it’s real or fake, you gotta admit, this is one hell of a tattoo!
I’m not one for ridiculous tattoos but this one is so good.— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) March 9, 2026
It’s a mozzarella stick. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ddqsknZeiQ
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist