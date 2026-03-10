Local:

National:

  • The US “showered” Iran with bombs Tuesday, and “Iranians described a hellish night of bombs seeming to come from every direction without letup.” [NYTimes]
  • But Iran has their own form of counterattack potentially lined up, as they may be deploying naval mines in the widely used shipping lane Strait of Hormuz, and there was some indication some mines had already been placed. [CBS News]  
  • As a result, Trump’s idiot Energy Secretary Chris Wright mistakenly claimed on Twitter that US ships had successfully guided an oil tanker through those waters, and Wright’s false tweet send oil prices all over the map. [Politico]

Video:

  • Whether it’s real or fake, you gotta admit, this is one hell of a tattoo!

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist