A new LA Times poll finds the job of succeeding Gavin Newsom as California Governor could easily be Kamala Harris’s if she wanted it, in large part because hardly anyone recognizes the names of the other people expected to run.

We have not heard much from Vice President Kamala Harris since her concession speech the day after the election. And she may not be very visible for the remaining two months of her vice presidency. But she’s got a political comeback path sitting there if she wants one, as the LA times did a poll with the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies that showed California voters would largely support Harris for governor once Gavin Newsom’s term ends in two years.

The poll found that 46% of California voters would be “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to support Harris for governor in 2026. Though 42% of voters said they would be “not too likely” or “not at all likely” to vote for her. Another 12% were undecided.

“Nearly all voters in this state have an opinion of her, and that’s really the big advantage that she brings to an early poll,” the Berkeley poll’s director Mark DiCamillo told the Times. “None of the other candidates are as well known to the voting public.”

The poll did not match Harris up head-to-head with other likely candidates, and we should point out that the poll was conducted before the November 5 election. But the poll did specifically ask respondents, “Suppose Vice President Kamala Harris is not elected President in November, and she decided to run for Governor in 2026. How likely would you be to vote for Harris for Governor of California?” So it did take her possible loss into account.

In terms of head-to-head matchups, Harris polls light years ahead of any other likely candidates. The poll found outgoing Rep. Katie Porter barely ahead of the pack at 13%, followed by Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco at 12%, Republican state Senator Brian Dahle at 11%, and current Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa both at 7%.

Surprisingly, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, who many expect to run, polled only at 5%.

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage as she concedes the election, at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. After a contentious campaign focused on key battleground states, the Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to secure the majority of electoral votes, giving him a second term as U.S. President. Republicans also secured control of the Senate for the first time in four years. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)