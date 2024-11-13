- A 28-year-old man was arrested after an alleged assault on a female employee at the (always sketchy) Ocean Beach Safeway. The incident happened on Sunday morning, and the suspect, Kwontell Summerfield of Carmichael, CA, allegedly pummeled the woman and dragged her by her hair for unknown reasons. [ABC 7]
- Whooping cough cases appear to be on the rise locally. While the Bay Area typically sees a few dozen cases per year, counties are reporting hundreds of cases so far this year, which is part of a statewide and national trend. [KTVU]
- A man was found dead Tuesday night in a homeless encampment in San Jose, in the area of I-280 near the connector to I-880. [KPIX]
- Chipmaker Intel, which had cut employee perks as basic as free coffee in order to tighten its budget, has resumed providing free coffee and tea in order to boost morale after some layoffs. [The Oregonian]
- The Supreme Court appears likely to allow a class-action lawsuit to move forward against chipmaker Nvidia. [NBC Bay Area]
- The mayor of South San Francisco lives with his mother in order to save on rent, and other stories of Bay Area politicians who can barely afford to live here. [Chronicle]
- Dave Coulier, 65, famous for being Uncle Joey on Full House, just revealed that he has Stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. [ABC 7]