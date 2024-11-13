A man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning on Market Street, and was found outside one of the entrances to the Embarcadero BART station, and a subsequent search for a suspect caused significant train delays.

San Francisco police responded at 5:49 am to the area of Market and Main streets, as KPIX reports, following a report of a person who was bleeding in the street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a fatal stab wound, and began performing life-saving procedures until medics arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a section of Market Street was subsequently cordoned off. As the Chronicle reports, while it's not clear where the stabbing took place, the victim was found in the middle of Market Street.

A tent was erected over the tarped body as an investigation of the scene took place.

🔪We are live from the middle of Market Street with an update on this stabbing homicide. As always, props to @Bartfare for being a true top tipster!! https://t.co/dOQmWCx3ci pic.twitter.com/pj1CMvSCz9 — FriscoLive415 (@friscolive415) November 13, 2024



Per KPIX, police believed that a suspect in the stabbing had escaped into the Embarcadero BART station, and as a search went on for the suspect, BART trains were delayed and were not stopping at the station. Trains resumed stopping at Embarcadero Station as of 7 am.

This was San Francisco's 31st homicide of the year to date. The city had seen 47 homicides as of this time last year.

The stabbing follows closely on another stabbing incident in which a woman was injured onboard a BART train two weekends ago. The suspect in that incident was just charged with attempted murder.

No arrests have been made, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.