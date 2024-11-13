Maurice Monk was found dead in his Santa Rita Jail cell after staff had not checked on him in at least three days, and in her final weeks in office, Alameda County DA Pamela Price is charging nearly a dozen deputies and staffers with negligence in his death.

In the wake of the recall of Alameda County DA Pamela Price, her office is suddenly handing out consequences in the 2021 death of Santa Rita Jail prisoner Maurice Monk, the three-year anniversary of which is this Friday. Monk, who was jailed on charges stemming from not wearing a mask on AC Transit in October 2021, was dead in his jail cell for at least three days, possibly four, and staff did not even notice. He was found alongside piles of uneaten food, medication not taken, puddles of urine, and covered in bedsores.

Monk even had the words "Alameda County" permanently stained on his chest from his jail-issued t-shirt, as his bodily fluids covered him post-mortem.

Now KTVU reports that Price has charged nine deputies and two jail medical staffers with counts of felony dependent adult abuse and neglect in regards to Monk’s death. Three of those individuals are also facing felony charges of falsifying documents.

Of the nine deputies charged, seven of them are still employed by the sheriff's department but on paid administrative leave, two no longer work there.

Not surprisingly, the Alameda County Sheriff does not feel the charges are justified.

"Today is undeniably a difficult day and brings forth a range of emotions and concerns," Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez said in a statement to KTVU. But Sanchez added she was "deeply disappointed by District Attorney Price’s decision to pursue charges, as I do not believe they are justified. I will continue to support our staff throughout this challenging process."

KTVU reported last November that Monk’s family had been awarded a $7 million settlement.

The deputies facing charges are Ross Burruel, Andre Gaston, Christopher Haendel, Robinderpal Singh Hayer, Mateusz Laszuk, Thomas Mowrer, Syear Osmani, Donall Chauncy Rowe, and Troy Hershel White. The medical staffers are Alameda County forensic behavioral health psychiatrist Dr. Neal Edwards and nurse David Everett Donoho of the third-party for-profit prison group Wellpath.

All this said, it is unclear whether Price’s successor will carry through with the charges. That’s because it’s unclear who that successor will be. Price remains in office until Alameda County certifies its election tallies (no later than December 5, by law), and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors is tasked with appointing a new interim DA.

Image: Jesstess87 via Wikimedia Commons