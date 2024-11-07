- Now that we have updated election results that forced London Breed to concede to Daniel Lurie, those same results have prompted the Chronicle to call the District 9 supervisor race for Jackie Fielder. The Chronicle has seen enough to declare the Democratic Socialist Fielder as winner over former Citizen app lobbyist Trevor Chandler, as the latest numbers have her ahead at 57.5%-42.4%. [Chronicle]
- The Mountain Fire in Ventura County has now led to more than 10,000 evacuations, and covers 19,600 acres with 0% containment. The fire just started at 9 am Wednesday morning and has grown quickly in less than 36 hours, but officials are optimistic that the weather is going to turn their way to help limit the fire. [SFGate]
- The prosecution rested its case in the Nima Momeni trial for allegedly stabbing Bob Lee on Wednesday, and the defense started calling witnesses Thursday. The defense called up witness Aranza Villegas, who said alleged drug dealer Jeremy Boivin and Khazar Momeni were "pushy" with drugs, and compelled her to do more GHB than she was comfortable with. [KTVU]
- PG&E has agreed to pay a $1.7 million fine for not adequately alerting customers that their power would be turned off in a series of 2021 incidents. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland police released suspect photos in a currently unsolved January 13, 2024 homicide, as well as images of the suspect vehicle, a black Lexus ES 350. [KPIX]
- 52-year-old Andre Brown was sentenced to 31 years to life for shooting a security guard in the groin at the Excelsior Safeway in 2022, after the guard confronted Brown for stealing Nutella and a few other items. [KRON4]
Image: JackieForSF.com