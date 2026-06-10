- The person found dead on Geneva Avenue in the Excelsior on June 3 has been identified as 26-year-old Edson Abraham Morales Garay. WalkSF says Garay died in a hit-and-run — the SFPD is still investigating — and that this was the third pedestrian death on Geneva Avenue in three years. [Chronicle]
- SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su sat before a House subcommittee in DC this morning getting grilled about "parental rights," etc., but the pointed questioning from Republicans seemed more focused on superintendents from Chicago and Virginia. [KTVU]
- Former SF supervisor and mayoral candidate Aaron Peskin is amused that voters passed Prop B, and that it was on the ballot at all, as it mostly seemed designed to keep him from running for the board again after a break — and it seems like he'll continue to be a power broker in town regardless. [Chronicle]
- A 53-year-old San Jose man, Ken Pham Tran, has been convicted of insurance fraud for attempting to get his insurance to pay for damage to his car that he caused in a road rage incident. [KRON4]
- East Bay resident and Olympian Alysa Liu has been named to Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People of 2026" list. [KRON4]
- It's swarming season for bees, and if you live in an area where there are Africanized honey bees, that can mean encountering aggressive swarms defending a new hive, and you should know what to do if they start to attack. [New York Times]
- FYI, in a blind tasting of rosés sold at Costco, the Chronicle food team judged the Kirkland Signature bottle to be the best, and it's only $8.99. [Chronicle]
Top image: Photo by Brandon DesJarlais