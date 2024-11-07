Today’s Darwin Award nomination goes to a woman allegedly driving in Hayward at twice the legal DUI limit, going 90 miles an hour, and apparently had her four-year-old daughter in the car at the time.

The latest DUI report from the Hayward division of the California Highway Patrol is anything but routine. As KRON4 explains, the CHP Hayward officers observed a car traveling an 90 miles per hour, and gave chase. The woman driving that car drove it off the freeway, abandoning it, and attempted to flee on foot. She did not get far, as she was apparently not only intoxicated, but carrying the four-year-old daughter she had in the car.

CHP Hayward officers stopped a vehicle going 90mph, but the driver chose to flee….After a high-speed pursuit, the driver exited the freeway, abandoned the car, and tried to escape on foot—with her 4-year-old child in tow… pic.twitter.com/T1P0otoyqg — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) November 7, 2024



While the above tweet was posted at 10:06 am Thursday, CHP Hayward does not detail the time and place of the incident.

“CHP Hayward officers stopped a vehicle going 90mph, but the driver chose to flee,” they say, “After a high-speed pursuit, the driver exited the freeway, abandoned the car, and tried to escape on foot — with her 4-year-old child in tow.”

Officers also note that the unidentified woman had “almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system” (the legal limit in California is 0.08%). Additionally, this was not her first DUI offense, per the Highway Patrol.

Officers were horrified to discover a child was in the vehicle during these reckless acts. They acted swiftly and safely apprehended both suspects, ensuring the child was unharmed. — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) November 7, 2024



There was also a male passenger in the same vehicle who was found to be carrying an illegal loaded firearm. As for the four-year-old, CHP says they “safely apprehended both suspects, ensuring the child was unharmed.”



We should note that the image at the top of this post is not from this incident. That image is from a separate Hayward DUI incident the CHP handled on the night of Halloween, where the male suspect driver they pulled over was, sigh, wearing a prisoner costume.

Related: Two Oakland PD Officers Arrested for Driving Under the Influence — While on Duty [SFist]

Image: CHP - Hayward via Facebook