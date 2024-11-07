Daniel Lurie continued to have a comfortable lead in the ranked-choice tally for San Francisco mayor, and while incumbent Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Aaron Peskin made some small gains, Breed announced she has already conceded the race.

The first update from the SF Department of Elections arrived at 4 pm Wednesday, and the picture has not changed much for the mayor's race, with an additional 13,000 votes tallied since Tuesday night. Nearly 248,000 ballots have now been counted, but if numbers we learned Wednesday still stand, that would mean that there are still around 140,000 ballots left to be counted.

Of those counted, 9,381 are "undervotes" for the mayor's contest, which means the people submitting those ballots did not cast a vote for mayor. And once others have been "exhausted" through the ranked-choice method — 14 rounds in — the latest tally is 119,440 votes for Lurie, and 93,079 votes for Breed, a 56.2% to 43.8% split.

That is nearly identical to the tally after Tuesday night's count, which was 56.3% to 43.7%. And Breed and her team seem to believe that she will not make up the deficit in the coming days.

Peskin got knocked out again in Round 13 in the latest count, with 62,511 votes by that round. And Farrell again was knocked out in Round 12. In the ranked-choice system, Farrell only picks up a few thousand votes by that last round, going from 45,877 first-choice votes, to 49,960.

The next update of the numbers will be coming Friday, November 8, at 4 pm.

Breed tweeted the concession statement you see below at 4:33 pm Thursday.

"Being Mayor of San Francisco has been the greatest honor of my lifetime," Breed writes. "I’m beyond grateful to our residents for the opportunity to serve the City that raised me. When I first took office in the middle of the night, back in 2017 when Mayor Ed Lee passed, I didn’t know what lay ahead. But I answered the call and always gave San Francisco and its people my heart and soul."

She added that she had called Lurie to congratulate him, and, "Over the coming weeks, my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition as he takes on the honor of serving as Mayor of San Francisco."

Being Mayor of San Francisco has been the greatest honor of my lifetime. I'm beyond grateful to our residents for the opportunity to serve the City that raised me. When I first took office in the middle of the night, back in 2017 when Mayor Ed Lee passed, I didn't know what lay… pic.twitter.com/7jNQR5F75C — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 8, 2024



Lurie, as the Chronicle notes, now becomes the first San Francisco mayor in more than a century to have never served in government office before taking the job.

Lurie issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying, "No matter who you supported in this election, we stand united in the fight for San Francisco’s future and a safer and more affordable city for all."

Meanwhile, the supervisor races look largely the same in the latest update.

Danny Sauter maintains a lead in the D3 race over progressive Sharon Lai, 56% to 44%.

District 5 contender Bilal Mahmood picked up a couple tenths of a percent to lead Dean Preston 53.3% to 46.7%.

Incumbent Myrna Melgar holds on to her lead over challenger Matt Boschetto in D7, 52% to 48%.

And Jackie Fielder continues to appear to be the clear winner in D9, with 57.6% over Trevor Chandler's 42.4%.

It's District 1 where the race got even tighter than it already was on Tuesday. Incumbent Connie Chan and challenger Marjan Philhour are, remarkably, exactly tied at the moment, with zero votes between them, in the ranked-choice tally. Both have 11,001 votes after four rounds, with Chan having started with just a 500-vote lead in first-choice votes.

So, District 1 is clearly the race to watch in the coming days, and it seems clear that either Chan or Philhour could win by just a handful of votes — which could lead to a recount.

The District 11 contest also remains quite close, with Michael Lai leading Chyanne Chen by less than 200 votes.



