A fire broke out around 2:30 am Thursday at a home in Noe Valley, and grew to two alarms before being contained by the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire happened in a three-story building at 1380-82 Sanchez Street, near 27th Street. The building appears to be a two-unit building, and the three adults and two children who lived there were able to evacuate without injury.

Fire crews responded at 2:30 am, and a total of 70 firefighters were at the scene.

Per the SFFD, "Firefighters aggressively worked to keep this fire from spreading to adjoining homes, which proved successful."

This 2-alarm fire with 70 #yousffd firefighters on the scene is now contained.



This fire was dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Crews arrived on the scene and observed fire from the second floor of a three-story home. Firefighters aggressively worked to keep this fire from… https://t.co/WJq8qarB5i pic.twitter.com/xxPLWXHUKB — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 31, 2024



Firefighters also faced another hazard, according to the department, when a live electrical line fell from a pole onto the truck of the first arriving truck company. A PG&E crew was quickly called in to de-energize the wire.

The fire appeared to begin in the top-story unit, and ultimately engulfed the top floor, with the lower two floors suffering water damage. The department says that the cause was "accidental/electrical," and department spokesperson Captain Jonathan Baxter said the source of the fire was a wall heater.

The fire was contained as of 3:02 am.