A fire broke out around 2:30 am Thursday at a home in Noe Valley, and grew to two alarms before being contained by the San Francisco Fire Department.
The fire happened in a three-story building at 1380-82 Sanchez Street, near 27th Street. The building appears to be a two-unit building, and the three adults and two children who lived there were able to evacuate without injury.
Fire crews responded at 2:30 am, and a total of 70 firefighters were at the scene.
Per the SFFD, "Firefighters aggressively worked to keep this fire from spreading to adjoining homes, which proved successful."
UPDATE— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 31, 2024
This 2-alarm fire with 70 #yousffd firefighters on the scene is now contained.
This fire was dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Crews arrived on the scene and observed fire from the second floor of a three-story home. Firefighters aggressively worked to keep this fire from… https://t.co/WJq8qarB5i pic.twitter.com/xxPLWXHUKB
Firefighters also faced another hazard, according to the department, when a live electrical line fell from a pole onto the truck of the first arriving truck company. A PG&E crew was quickly called in to de-energize the wire.
The fire appeared to begin in the top-story unit, and ultimately engulfed the top floor, with the lower two floors suffering water damage. The department says that the cause was "accidental/electrical," and department spokesperson Captain Jonathan Baxter said the source of the fire was a wall heater.
The fire was contained as of 3:02 am.