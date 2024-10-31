A man was shot Wednesday night outside of a corner store in the Tenderloin, and the aftermath was captured on video by a local social media chronicler of the neighborhood.

The shooting happened at the corner of Jones and Ellis streets Wednesday around 6:11 pm, as the Chronicle reports.

JJ Smith, who frequently posts provocative videos from the neighborhood to X, posted video of helmet cam footage from a scooter that pulled up to the scene just before police arrived. The video — warning it is graphic — seen below, shows a man lying in the street just outside Starlight Market, apparently bleeding.

One of the bystanders says the victim was shot "point blank" as he walked out of the store.

This gentleman was just walking out the store on Ellis and Jones and somebody put a gun to his head and shot him pic.twitter.com/RehQtCzxw0 — jj smith (@war24182236) October 31, 2024

The video, rather oddly, proceeds up the block to another corner store, where a man with his hands behind his head is staring strangely back toward the crime scene.

A second video by a different account, @tenderloinactivities, shows some later moments when the victim is being put on a gurney.

The victim was reportedly transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.