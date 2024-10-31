- The Chronicle has a Halloween data dive they call the “trick-or-treat index,” wherein they calculate SF’s best under-the-radar trick-or-treating neighborhoods based on percentage of the kid population and homes that are not apartments. While the block parties at Fair Oaks and Cole Valley get all the hype, the Chron’s data suggests there are prime, unsung trick-or-treating pockets in West of Twin Peaks, Outer Mission, and Bayview-Hunters Point. [Chronicle]
- In legitimately scary Halloween news, a man’s car was hit by either a falling cable or a piece of rope on the Bay Bridge Monday afternoon. The car suffered damage but the man was unharmed, and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission believes the cable or rope was from workers who were using it to secure themselves to the bridge while doing a lead paint removal project. [NBC Bay Area]
- About 85 striking hotel workers were arrested in Union Square Wednesday afternoon, as they intentionally blocked cable car traffic. Police gave orders to disperse just after 5:30 pm, and the striking workers refused. Overall an estimated 2,000 workers from the San Francisco Marriott Union Square, the Grand Hyatt San Francisco Union Square, and the Hilton San Francisco Union Square are striking. [KTVU]
- SF Police Officers Association union president Tracy McCray was seen giving two middle fingers to activist and Instagram provocateur DoggTown Dro while he was haranguing Mayor Breed, and there’s a pretty amusing photo of this. [Mission Local]
- That TechCrunch Disrupt conference just wrapped up, and Amazon’s self-driving car company Zoox announced at a panel that they’ll start offering robotaxi rides in SF’s South of Market, as well as on the Las Vegas Strip. [TechCrunch]
- The goddamn Dodgers are your 2024 World Series champions, after being down by five runs in the fifth inning and coming back to beat the Yankees 7-6, and taking the Series 4-1. [ESPN]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist