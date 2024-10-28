Stalwart Mission District bar Zeitgeist was closed this weekend as staff were mourning the loss of one of their own. The pedestrian killed on Geary Boulevard Friday morning has been identified as a barender there.

Neither the police nor the SF coroner has released the name of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash Friday morning. But via Reddit and BrokeAss Stuart we are learning that the victim was a bartender named Chase. (His last name has not been publicized, but he is not to be confused with another longtime bartender at Zeitgeist named Chase Carter.)

BrokeAss Stuart reports that Chase was headed to Kaiser Medical Center when the crash occurred.

Details of the crash have been slim so far, and KRON4 had footage of the aftermath, in which police were documenting multiple items of clothing and other items scattered around the roadway.

There was an initial report of a motorcycle crash, but it seems that the victim, Chase, was on foot and struck by a vehicle in eastbound lanes of Geary, between Broderick and Divisadero. An SUV showed signs of a collision, with one broken headlight. And three Waymo vehicles, which may not have been involved in the crash, were seen lined up behind the crash scene.

This was the city's 21st pedestrian death of the year to date.

Zeitgeist reportedly closed abruptly Friday as staff learned the news.

As one Redditor wrote, "I was just about to meet my partner and some friends at Zeitgeist. But he called me to say that without warning the bar staff came out -- weeping -- and told everyone that they had to leave in half an hour."

A small memorial subsequently appeared outside the bar's front door.

The bar was reportedly scheduled to reopen Monday.

Another pedestrian fatality occurred earlier last week when a 70-year-old man was struck by a dump truck in Parnassus Heights.

And a pedestrian was struck and injured this morning (Monday), in Nob Hill. That victim appeared to be responsive to EMTs.