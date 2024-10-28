There were a pair of car crashes within minutes of each other Monday morning in San Francisco, one in Nob Hill and one in Hayes Valley.

The first incident was reported at 9 am at the intersection of Bush and Leavenworth streets in Nob Hill.

Video from the Citizen app (warning: it is graphic) shows San Francisco Fire Department paramedics attending to an injured person who appeared to be underneath the front bumper of a compact sedan. The collision happened in the crosswalk on Bush Street.

No word on the injured person's condition has been provided yet, but they appeared to be responsive and communicating with EMTs.

The second crash happened about 15 minutes later on Fell Street, near Franklin Street, outside of the SF Jazz building. Two cars appear to have collided head-on, one traveling westbound on Fell Street, the other traveling eastbound, and the eastbound car then appears to have collided with a Waymo in the second eastbound lane.

No injuries have been reported yet.

All lanes of Fell Street were subsequently blocked.

We will update you if we learn more.

Photo via Citizen app