- The SFPD is in the process of changing the boundaries of its 10 stations, which is not unusual, because they’re required to do this review every ten years. The proposed new boundaries are still in the early stages, will be reviewed by the police commission in early 2025, and would take effect in 2026. [Mission Local]
- A new mosaic-tiled staircase is in the works and nearing completion in Glen Park, and it will be part of SF’s famed Crosstown Trail. While the mural has long been completed on Burnside Avenue near the Glen Park BART station, the tiled steps by artists Aileen Barr and Colette Crutcher (of 16th Avenue Tiled Steps fame) will be ready for an October 27 opening. You can see some pictures here. [Chronicle]
- A judge has denied a call for the recusal of DA Brooke Jenkins in the April 15 Golden Gate Bridge protest case. The 26 protesters arrested say that Jenkins has shown anti-Palestinian bias, and while the judge denied the recusal request, the protesters’ defense has the option of bringing it up again. [NBC Bay Area]
- The murder trial is underway for two East Bay brother-and-sister suspects accused of killing 19-year-old Leilani Beauchamp of Carmel in 2021. [Bay Area News Group]
- SFPD arrested three “prolific” tagging suspects, including one of them who is 49 years old. [KPIX]
- Kamala Harris denounced Donald Trump for “gaslighting” the American people when he referred to January 6 as a “day of love.” [NY Times]
Image: Burnside Mural