Tax Day protests over the war in Gaza have caused a commute nightmare for anyone trying to get to San Francisco from the North Bay, or anyone traveling north on I-880 toward Oakland or San Francisco.

The first demonstration, in which protesters chained themselves to barrels and completely blocked the northbound lanes of I-880 near 5th Street in downtown Oakland, began around 6:30 am. According to the CHP, the protest was ongoing as of 8:05 am and traffic was backed up well past the Coliseum.

Photos from the scene showed a line of CHP officers in riot gear behind the small line of protesters, who were sitting in the roadway wearing keffiyehs.

Referring to today's date, April 15, their banner read, "A15 Economic Protest for Free Palestine."

Northbound 880 in Oakland is at a complete standstill from a Gaza protest that has blocked all lanes. Protestors have put barrels in the road, CHP is on scene. @KCBSAMFMTraffic @KCBSRadio pic.twitter.com/98Eg0xnUnb — Mike DeWald (@mike_dewald) April 15, 2024 PHOTOS: 'Free Palestine' protesters block part of I-880 in Oakland https://t.co/BJMdPc3PEe pic.twitter.com/JZSAvGzOmW — KTVU (@KTVU) April 15, 2024

An hour after that protest began, around 7:30 am, around 60 protesters blocked the southbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge.

They were holding a banner saying "Stop the World for Gaza."

As of 8:48 am, KCBS radio reported that all lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge were blocked because CHP had blocked the northbound lanes in order to safely access the southbound lanes.

Expect traffic to be backed up onto Park Presidio, and potentially back to Lombard Street.

Now both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge are blocked. There are over 100 people blocking Southbound #Highway101 near the midspan, and now CHP have blocked all Northbound lanes so they can safely access the Southbound side. #KCBSTraffic photo Caltrans pic.twitter.com/oSknjayahU — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 15, 2024



A similar pro-Palestine protest this morning was blocking the highway leading to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.