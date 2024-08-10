- 26 people who took part in a Tax Day protest demonstration against US support for Israel in the war in Gaza, who shut down the northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge, have now been charged with various felonies including false imprisonment. SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges Saturday morning, saying that the demonstration put lives and safety at risk, and noting that among the people trapped on the bridge during the protest were a surgeon who had cancel all their operations that day, and an infant who missed a pre-surgery appointment. [Chronicle]
- Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died at age 56, after two years living with lung cancer. Wojcicki was Google's 16th employee, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed condolences saying that she was "core" to the company's history. [CNN]
- The nonprofit ad industry group, Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), has shut down after Elon Musk sued them along with several major advertisers for boycotting Xitter. In a statement, the group said "recent allegations that unfortunately misconstrue its purpose and activities have caused a distraction and significantly drained its resources and finances." [CNN]
- A standoff Friday in Antioch between a man barricaded inside a home and law enforcement ended peacefully, and the man was wanted by Daly City Police. [KTVU]
- Five suspects were arrested in Santa Rosa after a dispensary robbery Thursday, which allegedly led to the suspects leading police on separate high-speed chases. [KPIX]
- Kamala Harris now has a four-point lead over Trump in three key swing states, Michigan, Wisconisn, and Pennsylvania, according to a new Times/Siena poll. [New York Times]
- Grammar geeks have been going wild over where to put the apostrophes for Harris and Walz when writing a possessive, but here, we'll solve this for you: It's Harris's and Walz's. [New York Times]
Top image via CommonSenseiSF/X