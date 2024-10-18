- San Francisco's 33 new speeding-detection cameras will get turned on in February, the SFMTA has confirmed. The cameras will begin catching drivers going over the speed limit and the agency will issue warnings for the first 60 days, then in April the fines begin: $50 for speeding 11 to 15 mph over the limit, up to $200 for going 26 mph or more over the limit, and $500 if caught going 100 mph. [Chronicle]
- Police have released several more details about the decomposing bodies of a mother and son found in Antioch this week. The bodies were both found in a bedroom, police say, and neighbors began noticing the noxious stench on September 2. [KTVU]
- Two people, Devin Stevenson and Ebony Cook, have been arrested in connection with a shooting death that occurred in a San Leandro skate park over a year ago, on June 15, 2023. [East Bay Times]
- The first snow of the season was recorded Thursday in the Sierra, in Soda Springs. [KTVU]
- A new Costco has just opened Friday morning in Napa, boasting the largest wine selection of any of Costco's US stores, and bizarrely, some people have been lined up to get inside since Tuesday. [Press Democrat]
- The upcoming new H Mart location in Dublin has gotten its building permits. [Chronicle]
- A judge denied a motion by lawyers for Trump and ruled that all records and exhibits in the 2020 election interference case would be unsealed as of today. [CBS News]
Photo courtesy of SFMTA