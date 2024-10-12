It appears Karl has claimed an unfortunate victim this weekend, as the Blue Angels announced they cancelled their Fleet Week Air Show for today, which they blame on the heavy fog currently present in San Francisco, according to a statement from San Francisco Fleet Week on X.

"The Blue Angels conducted an observation flight and determined that due to the fog it was not safe to fly. They’ll be back tomorrow. If you missed the action today, get ready for a great show tomorrow!," the tweet reads.

This cancellation ensures that the only chance for those who missed Friday's air-show to see the Blue Angels in action this year will be tomorrow, with flights from the squadron scheduled to occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Conditions are forecasted to be more sunny, albeit still partly cloudy, which bodes well for hopeful fans looking to catch a glimpse of the group's high-flying action.

The official X account for Karl the Fog, in response to the news, posted a lone smirking emoji.

"Evil, Karl. Pure evil," said one user in reply.

Image: obtained via the Blue Angels website