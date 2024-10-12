- A small community garden located in the heart of SoMa has been caught in the middle of a neighborhood dispute over public safety and unhoused people, something that District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is calling a "microcosm" of San Francisco's broader issues. [Chronicle]
- San Jose leaders are hoping for more state aid to help unhoused veterans and those suffering from mental health or substance-abuse issues, as applications for Gavin Newsom's latest iteration of Project Homekey are set to open next month. [Spotlight]
- The latest New York Times / Siena College poll of likely voters shows Kamala Harris to have a four-point-lead in Pensylvania and that Donald Trump has a six-point-lead in Arizona. [New York Times]
- San Francisco's Deparment of Homelessness and Supportive Services has started a public relations blitz hoping to rehabilitate the image of the city's nonprofits, saying that they are "the foundation" of the social safety net for San Francisco. [Standard]
- Over 200 pounds of marijuana were seized on Thursday, after the vehicle the drugs were in broke down on Highway 12, according to authorities. [KRON]
- Two San Jose men are in jail this week for allegedly selling narcotics and running an illegal gambling site out of a house, officials say. [Mercury News]
Image: Laura Thompson for Hoodline