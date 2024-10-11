- A low cloud ceiling over the Bay this weekend could impact the Blue Angels' air show on Saturday and possibly Sunday. Some drizzly rain is in the forecast Friday night into Saturday, and clouds could impact whether the Blue Angels will be able to do their "high" show with all their maneuvers or not. [Chronicle]
- Mayor London Breed isn't forming any ranked-choice alliances with other candidates, but she now has support from a few prominent progressives who endorse her as a Number 2 pick in the election. Breed's 2018 mayoral rival, former Supervisor Jane Kim, Supervisor Hillary Ronen, and Public Defender Mano Raju all endorse Breed as their Number 2 after Aaron Peskin. [Chronicle]
- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office seized thousands of dollars in allegedly stolen merchandise, including sunglasses and fragrances, as a result of a traffic stop in Oakland on Wednesday. [KRON4]
- Downtown SF restaurants are trying out special Friday deals, like Wayfare Tavern's $29 burger-and-a-martini deal, to lure customers in on what's become the slowest day of the week. [Chronicle]
- A group of Japanese survivors of the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Nihon Hidankyo, just won the Nobel Peace Prize. [Associated Press]
- Kamala Harris will be doing a town hall-style event Tuesday in Detroit with comedian and podcast host Charlamagne Tha God, in an appeal to Black Millenials. [New York Times]
- If you want to get frustrated and/or disgusted with how a billionaire with a personal bone to pick with the "woke Left" is throwing tens or hundreds of millions of dollars at getting Trump elected and setting up a "war room" in Pennsylvania, then read this piece about Elon Musk meddling in the election and basically doing Putin's work for him this time.
