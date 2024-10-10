- The jury in the Bob Lee murder trial has been empaneled, and the trial of Nima Momeni is set to begin Monday. Judge Alexandra Gordon gave instructions today to the six men and six women, and six alternates, who were selected to serve after a two-week process, and the trial is expected to last until mid-December. [KRON4]
- A trio of 20-year-old suspects have been indicted in federal court for a spree of 10 bank robberies around the Bay Area. The robberies all took place between June 2023 and September 2024, and they occurred at banks in Vallejo, Suisun City, Benicia, Concord, Antioch, and Sacramento. [Bay Area News Group]
- Oakland police have put out a notice of a missing 32-year-old man, Edward Haynes, who went missing under mysterious circumstances and hasn't been seen since October 5. [KRON4]
- Several Bay Area counties have issued mask mandates for health care facilities for flu (and COVID) season, from November 1 to March or April, and SF's is probably on the way. [Chronicle]
- The probability that we will see another La Niña winter just went down a bit — though it's down from 71% likely to 60% likely. [Chronicle]
- Children's Fairyland in Oakland temporarily changed its sign to say "Ohlone Land" for the rest of the year, in reconition of Indigenous People’s Day, and Native American Heritage Month. [KTVU]
- The Golden State Valkyries, our new WNBA team, has hired their new head coach, Natalie Nakase. [ESPN]
