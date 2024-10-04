Starting at 1 pm Friday, the music will be playing in Golden Gate Park as the 24th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass kicks off amid a persistent heatwave.

The eclectic, free music festival is bringing plenty of star power to the park this year, and Friday's lineup includes Devendra Banhart, The Milk Carton Kids, Glen Hansard, Sleater-Kinney, and Cat Power singing Bob Dylan songs.

The full schedule can be found here, and for those trying to knock off work early to get out to the park, note that Devendra Banhart goes on the Towers of Gold Stage at 3:45 pm, and Sleater-Kinney plays the Swan Stage at 4:45. Cat Power goes on at 5:55.

The festival runs through Sunday, October 6, and both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be even warmer in San Francisco than Friday — with today being a bit of a respite from several days of persistent heat. And, as always, you can bring a picnic and you can bring beverages as long as they're in plastic or cans — no glass containers, and no hard-sided coolers allowed. And there will be five different food vending areas as well.

The footprint of the festival, as always, includes four of the areas that make up part of the Outside Lands footprint: Marx and Lindley meadows, Hellman Hollow, and McLaren Pass. The Banjo Stage is set up in Hellman Hollow about where the Twin Peaks Stage typically is for Outside Lands, and the Towers of Gold and Swan stages are set up back to back in Lindley Meadow.

Saturday's lineup is more bluegrass heavy, but Mavis Staples will be singing at 4 pm on the Banjo Stage. And the great Patti Smith will be playing on Sunday at 4:50 on the Towers of Gold Stage, with Emmylou Harris in her traditional slot on the Banjo Stage at 5:45.

This year's festival will again be live-streamed, and you can get the stream on your smart TV using Apple TV or Roku. On either platform, just search for HSB TV, download the app, and create a free account. The HSB TV app is also available for the iPhone, or in the Google Play store.

