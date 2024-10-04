A 60-year-old custodian at Daly City’s Fitness 19 gym was followed home and shot by a gym member last Saturday night, and the San Mateo County DA says the whole thing was tied to a dispute over the alleged shooter’s hygiene habits at the gym.

KTVU has the news that a 60-year-old gym custodian at the Fitness 19 gym in Daly City’s Westlake Shopping Center was followed home, shot, and killed this past Saturday night. And now that the San Mateo County DA’s office has brought murder charges against 21-year-old Maarij Afridi, we learn that he allegedly shot and killed the custodian Rolando Yanga over a dispute that Afridi was flouting the gym’s hygiene protocols.

“The confrontation here was over cleanliness at the gym," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told KTVU in an interview. "Walking around barefoot, not taking care of cleaning things, putting things in the toilet that didn’t belong there — and the victim called him out on it.”

The shooting occurred just after 7 pm this past Saturday. The 60-year-old Yanga was driving home after his shift to his house on Mayfair Avenue, and the alleged shooter, Afridi, followed behind him in a vehicle.

KTVU has surveillance video seen above that shows the two vehicles en route to the house, and eight gunshots can be heard moments after the two cars disappear from camera range.

"It’s an execution murder," Wagstaffe told KTVU, noting that the suspect used a 10 millimeter handgun.

Rolando Yanga was a father to four children and a grandfather, and he'd been married for 24 years.

Afridi has been charged with murder plus a special circumstance of lying in wait, and could face life without parole if found guilty. In a curious footnote, Afridi’s 50-year-old mother Zaib Un Nisa Afridi was also arrested and charged as being an accessory to murder, as she was reportedly driving the car to the shooting.

