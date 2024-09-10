We already had an impressive Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival lineup with Sleater-Kinney, Devendra Banhart, and Cat Power on the bill, but the complete artist list just dropped and now includes punk poet Patti Smith and guitarist Chuck Prophet.

This year’s lineup for the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival (October 4-6) was already looking strong with sets by Sleater-Kinney, Devendra Banhart, and Robyn Hitchcock, thanks to an early lineup teaser that dropped in August. Two weeks later, the free-to-attend festival announced that Cat Power and soul legend Mavis Staples would also be performing, but there was still one more batch of acts that would be added to the mix.

We are excited to share our full lineup by day with everyone. Schedule to follow soon.#hsb24#hardlystrictlybluegrass pic.twitter.com/rZdtMIcvYY — Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (@HSBFest) September 10, 2024



On Tuesday morning, the festival announced that final batch of acts. And the Chronicle reports that Patti Smith will be playing Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, plus guitarist Chuck Prophet has been added as well. Patti Smith had previously played Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in 2012 (and a great Stern Grove show last summer), while Chuck Prophet appeared on the festival’s stage just last year.

Other notables at the 2024 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival include Yo La Tengo, Moonalice, Steve Earle, Mike Mills of REM as part of a Big Star tribute performance, and of course the traditional Sunday night closing set from Emmylou Harris. There are 67 acts overall scheduled for the three-day festival.

Yo La Tengo return to us! If you were there for their previous shows a few years back, you already know about good times and good tunes to come -- but if they're new to you, time to get acquainted!@therealylt #hsb24 #hardlystrictlybluegrass pic.twitter.com/hRP6PtuWxr — Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (@HSBFest) September 7, 2024



We don’t have daily schedules yet, but those are expected soon. We do however know who’s performing on which day: Friday has Devendra Banhart and Cat Power (doing a Bob Dylan tribute), Saturday will feature Mavis Staples and Robyn Hitchcock, and Sunday will have the Patti Smith and Yo La Tengo shows.

A very nice lineup overall, but we admit we’re already kind of looking forward to who they’ll book for next year. After all, 2025 will be the 25th anniversary Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival.

The 2024 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is Friday, October 4 through Sunday, October, 6 in Hellman Hollow of Golden Gate Park. Admission is free.

