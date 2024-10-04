Several blocks of Market and Mission streets were roped off Thursday night, after a suspect opened fire on multiple plainclothes officers. No one was hit by any bullets, and the suspect was taken into custody.

KTVU has the news that some plainclothes SFPD officers were shot at Thursday night at 8:15 pm, “in the area of Ninth and Mission Streets,” according to an SFPD statement. Police haven’t said how many officers were shot at, though none were injured, and substantial stretches of Market and Mission streets were cordoned off with police tape by 8:40 pm.

Suspect shoots at SFPD —> We are live on scene across from old Twitter HQ at Market and 10th where a suspect is down in front of NEMA, unknown what force was used to bring him into custody, but we do know that the suspect shot at police. Many intersections blocked, Mission St too pic.twitter.com/b6szGUmyCY — FriscoLive415 (@friscolive415) October 4, 2024



There is some on-the-ground footage of the aftermath from the Twitter account of FriscoLive415, posted at 8:39 pm from the corner of Market at Tenth streets, between the former Twitter/X headquarters and the NEMA condo building. “They’ve got someone on the ground in front of the NEMA building,” a narrator explains. “They’ve got NEMA entirely blocked off. A bunch of people trying to get into NEMA, but they can’t right now.”

A suspect is in custody tonight after firing rounds towards our officers. At this time there are no reports of victims struck by gunfire. Thank you @SheriffSF for your assistance in apprehending this suspect!



View our full statement regarding this incident below. pic.twitter.com/iQak6RfKvZ — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 4, 2024



SFPD Chief Bill Scott tweeted just before 10:30 pm that “Tonight, members of the SFPD were shot at. This violent episode highlights the dangers our officers face daily. I want to thank our brave officers for their heroic work and for making an arrest to take a violent suspect off the streets. Thank you @SheriffSF for your assistance!”

The suspect unsuccessfully attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody at the scene. According to KTVU, “Police said there were no reports of victims struck by gunfire.”

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Police lights and tape during a crime scene at night. (Getty Images)