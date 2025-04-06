Ben & Jerry’s 46th Annual Free Cone Day is nearly upon us. Get your free scoop of any flavor between Noon and 8 p.m. at the Haight Ashbury and two Fisherman’s Wharf locations in San Francisco and at Jack London Square in Oakland. Be prepared to stand in line, naturally.
Wednesday
Comedy nights are a dime a dozen these days, but now you can get roasted by some of the Bay Area’s top comedians at Comedians Roasting the Crowdat The Function — where you’re the main course! We recently witnessed audience members at a local show get called, “Cop-faced motherfuckers” who smelled like fleece and resembled “living Patagonia jackets.” So, be prepared to clutch those pearls.
Thursday
An impressive roster of Bay Area comedians, storytellers, and transit enthusiasts will take the stage at the Rickshaw for Muni Diaries Live: The Wayfinding Show as they share their transit-related experiences. Thursday’s theme is “judging, being judged, choosing a path, moving on, and more.”
Saturday
Enjoy live performances, arts and crafts, a lowrider car show, and much more at the 2025 Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade & Festival, the largest event honoring the late civil rights and labor movement activist in Northern California. The parade will begin at 11a.m. at Dolores Park and will travel along Mission to 24th and Folsom, followed by the free, day-long festival.
Vintage fashion and nostalgia buffs will descend upon Fort Mason for West Coast Craft’s WAVES indoor show, featuring 120+ fashion, design, and housewares vendors working in the world of vintage.
Subscribe to SFist - San Francisco News, Restaurants, Events, & Sports
Get the latest posts delivered right to your inbox
—
Things To Do This Week: Cesar Chavez Parade & Festival