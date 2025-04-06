In this new series, SFist highlights the uplifting stories of Bay Area residents and the communities they support, featuring Arthur Dong, San Francisco native and gay Chinese American filmmaker; Hafeth “Omar” Mansouri and his canine colleague Major of "Corner Stories;" and trans barber Santana Vasquez.

Arthur Dong, a San Francisco native and Oscar-nominated filmmaker, has built his career on telling powerful, often untold stories from the heart of his own lived experience. As a gay Chinese American, Dong brings a deeply personal lens to his work, exploring the intersections of identity, community, and justice.

Bay Area Reporter writes that the newly re-released Arthur Dong Collection, a three-disc Blu-ray set from Kino Lorber, features every film Dong has made—from his 1970 teen debut to his most recent documentaries, including award-winning titles like Sewing Woman, Forbidden City, USA, and Coming Out Under Fire. Bonus content includes early shorts and interviews. The collection is a powerful tribute to Dong’s pioneering voice in queer and Asian American cinema.

Hafeth “Omar” Mansouri and his canine colleague Major have gained celebrity status with an Instagram account boasting over 86,000 followers and a 2024 “Best of the Bay” award from SFGate. For the past 20 years, Mansouri’s Lower Haight corner store has served as a community hub for the neighborhood. The interesting people who come through Mansouri’s store every day inspired him to launch his "Corner Stories" Instagram account last June, providing glimpses into his customers’ colorful lives.

Additionally, Mansouri’s altruism runs even deeper in the form of a community shelf consisting of free food, water, and toiletries for anyone who needs them. A recent post by Mansouri says that he’s never once reported a shoplifter.

Santana Vasquez, a trans barber in San Francisco, is creating a welcoming space for queer and transgender men and offering free haircuts to trans men in need. Inspired by his own struggles with finding a safe, affirming place to get his haircut, Vasquez uses his barber chair to foster community and support.

KQED reports that Vasquez’s initiative, sparked by a flyer offering free haircuts in March, has been shared widely, and he continues to connect people in the trans community. Vasquez believes his work goes beyond grooming—it's about building relationships and supporting others in the face of societal challenges.

Nominate an interesting human in the comments. Be sure to provide details on what makes them interesting!

Image: Poster from Arthur Dong's Forbidden City, USA (1989)