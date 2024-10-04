- In Lake County, a fast-moving 400 acre fire has destroyed 2 nearby structures and forced nearby residents to evacuate. As of writing, Cal Fire is still working to contain the blaze. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that he's allotting $131 million to 18 towns and cities across California to help clear emcampments and provide the unhoused people who are being displaced with shelter and support. [CBS]
- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has apprently left blank the section of the ballot where her argument opposing the recall against her would appear. [Chronicle]
- In an update to a story SFist talked about in this morning's briefing, the Oakland Police Department are saying that the delay to last night's Hans Zimmer concert was because of bomb threats made right before the performance began. [Chronicle]
- Near Berkeley City Hall, emcampments inhabited by unhoused residents and activists alike have gone up as a protest against a recent change in regulation that would allow city employees to clear emcampments if they are deemed to pose a fire hazard. [East Bay Times]
- An Oakland nightclub cancelled a previously scheduled DJ set, after the event's promoters released a controversial flyer that dubbed the show as the "First Friday Freak-Off," in reference to Sean Combs's ongoing sexual assault case. [KRON]
- Napa Police say that the man who allegedly fatally shot two people last week, before shooting himself as well, has died from his injuries. [NBC Bay Area]