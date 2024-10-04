- A Hans Zimmer concert at Oakland Arena Thursday night was delayed by an unexplained "safety concern," and this left many fans frustrated. The arena's gates remained closed and no one was allowed in for about 90 minutes, delaying the show almost two hours. [KTVU]
- A new report confirms that former President Donald Trump tried to withhold wildfire disaster aid to California in 2018 because most people didn't vote for him here. Aides had to show Trump voting data from Orange County, where he received more votes than in the entire state of Iowa, to convince him to release the aid money. [Chronicle]
- The US added a surprisingly robust 254,000 jobs in September, easing concerns from the Fed about a weakening job market. [Associated Press]
- Two farmworkers in Central California have tested positive for bird flu. [CNN]
- As marijuana use grows around the country, amid increased legalization, so does the evidence of its harms for a certain percentage people — which, with heavy use, can include a chronic vomiting condition, dependency, and symptoms of psychosis. [New York Times]
- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case in which an Ohio woman claims she was discriminated against in her workplace because she is straight, and two jobs she was up for went to LGBTQ people. [Associated Press]