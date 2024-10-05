- The Glenhaven Fire, which started yesterday in Lake County and has raged overnight to 400 acres in size, is still only at 20% containment. [Press Democrat]
- A San Francisco woman accused of stealing $1,800 worth of items from a Lululemon store over the span of a week is facing felony grand theft charges, to which she pleaded not guilty. [Chronicle]
- San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres is disputing the allegations against him of sexual misconduct involving a minor, claiming that the information is being improperly sourced from someone he's previously filed a police report against for extortion and stalking. [Spotlight]
- Donald Glover is cancelling his ongoing Childish Gambino tour, which includes a show in San Francisco, saying that he needs "time to heal" from an upcoming surgery. [Chronicle]
- A Whole Foods location in downtown Oakland was just bought for over $44 million, a potential sign of renewed investor interest in the area. [Bay Area News Group]
- Mohammad Subeh, a Bay Area doctor, is flying back to the Middle East for the third time to aid those affected by Israel's continued campaign of airstrikes in Lebanon. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Jose's largest high school district has proposed a parcel tax on this November's ballot to help raise funds, saying that they currently are one of the lowest funded districts in the nation. [KRON]
